Rock Band Glay Donates 10 Million Yen, 5,000 Masks to COVID-19 Relief

The popular rock band Glay announced on their official website on Tuesday that on top of their previously announced donation of 10 million yen, they will also donate 5,000 masks to medical institutions for COVID-19 relief.

"The number of cases in Tokyo is rising by the day, and now it's reached a state of emergency. Some are saying that our health care is nearing breakdown. We hope that we can offer at least some support to those who are working tirelessly at the frontlines in order to contain the situation," they wrote. "We pray for everyone's health and hope that the situation can be stabilized soon."

Glay announced last Friday that they would cancel their latest tour in Nagoya and Tokyo originally scheduled for May due to ongoing concerns regarding the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The band's leader Takuro announced in a video posted on his official website that the group will be donating 10 million yen for relief efforts.

The Glay Dome Tour 2020 Democracy 25th "Hotel Glay Grand Finale" tour is still scheduled for the Sapporo Dome in Hokkaido for December 12.

Glay first formed in 1988 and has performed theme songs for Yamato Takeru , Kaikan Phrase , Ace of Diamond , and Kuromukuro .