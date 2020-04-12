Sound! Euphonium Director Draws Illustration for Anime's 5th Anniversary

'We will continue to convey the story of Kumiko, her friends, and their passionate, sparkling youth.'

The first season of the Sound! Euphonium anime debuted in Japan on April 7. To celebrate the anime's 5th anniversary, series director Tatsuya Ishihara drew an image of the show's sprawling cast, which was released on Sound! Euphonium 's official website.

The website states that Ishihara poured all his feelings of gratitude towards those who supported the series into the artwork. It also states that "we will continue to convey the story of Kumiko, her friends, and their passionate, sparkling youth."

The site encourages fans to use the image as a wallpaper, and provided download links for both smartphone and PC-sized resolutions.

The first Sound! Euphonium television anime series based on the novel series by Ayano Takeda premiered in April 2015. The series has inspired a TV anime sequel and a number of films. Kyoto Animation announced in June last year that the anime will get a continuation focusing on protagonist Kumiko's third year in high school.