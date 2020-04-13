Interest
Animator Eiichi Kuboyama: July Anime Season Seems Hopeless at This Rate
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Animator Eiichi Kuboyama has been commenting on Twitter lately about the effects that the new coronavirus (COVID-19) will have on the Japanese television animation industry. In a tweet posted on Sunday, he wrote the following: "There may be an impression that anime is stopping due to the voice actors or something, but that's mistaken. Honestly, even if the animation studios went on lockdown, there wouldn't be a huge influence, but if the compositing (photography) studios go on lockdown, a number of titles will have to be stalled. Also, there are anime that have been delayed from April to July, but at this rate, July seems hopeless too. That's what it's like."
何か声優のせいでアニメがストップしている印象だけど、違うからね。— クボヤマ エイイチ (@kuboyamama) April 12, 2020
正直、作画スタジオが閉鎖になっても大した影響は無いけど、撮影会社が閉鎖したら数作品落ちるよね。
あと、勝手に4月から7月に延期しているけど、今のままだと7月も無理だと思うよ。
そんな感じ。
The Sword Art Online: Alicization War of Underworld Part 2 anime announced on Friday that its broadcast is postponed to July due to the effects of the spread of COVID-19. Other spring anime have also announced postponements, including My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax (Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Come wa Machigatteiru. Kan), No Guns Life, and IDOLiSH7 Second Beat!.
In addition, The Misfit of Demon King Academy and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- were delayed from April to July.
Eiichi Kuboyama has served as a key animator, episode director, and/or storyboard artist on a number of anime titles, including The Quintessential Quintuplets, Dog Days, and Case Closed. Recently, he worked on Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! and Bakugan Battle Planet.
Source: Eiichi Kuboyama's Twitter account