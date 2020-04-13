Tiffany Grant Shares AIDS Virus PSA From 1999 Featuring Evangelion Dub Actors

Earlier this month, voice actor Tiffany Grant made public the audio of a radio PSA from 1999 about the AIDS virus, featuring the voices of her and fellow voice actor Spike Spencer playing a sexually active teenage couple. The audio was released through a video on the anime YouTuber Red Bard's channel on April 3. (The recording starts from 7:14 and is Not Safe For Work.)

The PSA begins with Grant and Spencer making sexual noises. A man's voice-over then says: "One of these young people is killing the other. Can you tell which? Neither can we. And neither can they. Because one of these people is HIV positive and doesn't even know it. You know the rest. Sooner or later, both he and she will have AIDS. What you think is the beginning of something beautiful could actually be the beginning of the end. So if you're sexually active, always use a latex condom. Always. And if you've had unprotected sex, get tested."

Tiffany Grant and Spike Spencer played Asuka and Shinji in ADV 's English dub of Neon Genesis Evangelion . According to Red Bard's video, Spencer mentioned in a DVD commentary track for Neon Genesis Evangelion 's platinum complete collection released by ADV Films in 2005 that he and Grant had performed together for a radio PSA that never went to air. ADR Director Matt Greenfield said that it was "Shinji and Asuka having sex, basically." Although the PSA had no official connection to Evangelion , the actors have openly discussed discussed the tapes at convention panels.

Red Bard said that during the research for her video, she reached out to Grant, who digitized her personal copy of the tapes. She also expressed permission to Red Bard to publicly release the audio.

Spike Spencer reacted to the video by posting a link to it on his blog. "Yes, it has finally surfaced!" he wrote. "The spot is NOT a humorous spot. It is a REAL RADIO SPOT, that never aired as they thought Tiff and I sounded TOO REAL!"