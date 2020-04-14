Crunchyroll Reveals Most-Watched Series for January to March 2020

Crunchyroll shared a roundup of data, including the most popular streamed anime and most active streaming countries, for its first quarter (January to March 2020). The streaming service is available in more than 200 countries and territories with at least 50 million registered users (and more unregistered). Crunchyroll 's viewers watch about 85 minutes of anime per day on average. Here's the service's most popular series internationally, listed alphabetically.

There are some notable trends from the list, namely Shonen Jump manga adaptations remain immensely popular. Several of the titles remain evergreen in popularity based on previously shared stats from Crunchyroll . Last summer, Attack on Titan , Black Clover , Boruto , Demon Slayer , Dr. Stone , Hunter x Hunter , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , My Hero Academia , Naruto , Naruto : Shippuden, One Piece , Shield Hero and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime all made the list.

Crunchyroll published additional most popular anime lists for a handful of countries. The United States wasn't included but our neighbor to the north is pretty fond of Fairy Tail .

Below you'll find the top shows for France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Moldova, Oceania, Russia, and the U.K.

Crunchyroll also revealed which countries are streaming the most anime per subscriber with Uruguay at the top.

Most Anime Streamed by Countries (Per Subscriber)

Uruguay India Peru Colombia Philippines Ecuador Italy El Salvador Poland Dominican Republic

What anime are you currently watching? Let us know in the forums!