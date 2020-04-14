Dorohedoro Bonus Episode Features The Gyoza Fairy

Five minute episode, along with five more, included with Blu-ray box set

The second Dorohedoro Blu-ray boxset will include six OAV episodes, but for a limited time you can watch one of the entire episodes for free.

Each episode is about five minutes long including the now streaming "The Gyoza Fairy You Don't Know" episode starring, as the name implies, the sentient gyoza that lives at The Hungry Bug restaurant. Roughly the size of a beer can, The Gyoza Fairy believes it is invisible to humans (it's not) and will unleash its judgment on unsuspecting customers by attacking them with sharp toothpicks.

The first box set will ship with the first six television episodes, promotional videos and commercials, clean opening and ending animation sequences, a bonus extra CD, a Nikaidō finger skateboard toy, and five stickers on May 20. The second box set with the last six television episodes, the six bonus episodes, promotional videos and commercials, and an original sneaker shoe-style earring will ship in the anime's second Blu-ray Disc box set on June 17.

The television anime of Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga premiered on January 12 in Japan. The anime streamed in Japan on Netflix . Viz Media publishes the manga in English.

Source: Comic Natalie