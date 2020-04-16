Maaya Uchida is Credited 6 Times in My Next Life as a Villainess Anime

Maaya Uchida plays the main character of the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! anime, Catarina Claes, but in the first two episodes, she's also listed in the credits for five other roles. In each episode so far, Catarina has held a conference inside her head, and each of the five members is a different version of herself, all of them also voiced by Uchida.

There's the conference leader, who wears a mustache; the timid one; the cocky one; the serious one; and the happy one. Each role is listed in the credits with Maaya Uchida 's name next to them, and it's being referred to by Abema Times as the " Maaya Uchida rush." Abema Times also reports that Uchida's many roles have been causing a stir online, with many Japanese netizens praising the voice actress' range and skill.

Maaya Uchida is perhaps best known for her roles as Rikka Takanashi in Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! , Hajime Ichinose in Gatchaman Crowds , and Ranko Kanzaki in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls .

The anime adaptation of Satoru Yamaguchi and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! light novels premiered on April 4.

Source: Abema Times