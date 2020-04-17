Carole & Tuesday Artists Release Message of Hope to Fans Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

'Keep on singing, and keep yourself alive.'

The Carole & Tuesday anime released a video message on YouTube for fans addressing the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Singers Nai Br.XX (Carole), Celeina Ann (Tuesday), Alisa ( angela ), Joss Price (Pyotr), Madison McFerrin (GGK), Marker Starling (Desmond), Lauren Dyson (Crystal), and soundtrack composer Mocky report that they are currently self-isolating but are otherwise healthy. They urge fans to take care of themselves and stay optimistic during these difficult times.

The video messages are then followed by footage from Voices of Mars' performance of "Mother." Note that the footage contains spoilers for the final episode of the Carole & Tuesday TV series. The video ends with the poignant message: "Keep on singing, and keep yourself alive."

The anime premiered on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block in April 2019. The first half of the 24-episode anime series debuted worldwide on Netflix on August 30, and the second half debuted on December 24. The anime is directed by Cowboy Bebop 's Shinichiro Watanabe , and features the work of an international team of singers and musicians.

Source: Press release