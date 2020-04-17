Voice Actors Mourn Keiji Fujiwara on Twitter

Voice actor Keiji Fujiwara became a trending topic on Twitter following the announcement of his passing on Thursday, as has a number of the names of his roles and the anime he appeared in. As an actor and as a person, he was loved by many. A number of fellow voice actors have left comments on Twitter mourning for and honoring Fujiwara.

Yuuki Ono tweeted: "At Hoshi x Koe, Keiji Fujiwara , he suppressed the condition in his body and watched over us warmly. I feel happy once again knowing that he and his friends wanted Hoshi x Koe to happen, but it seems that it was a very sudden happening. My heart goes out to him in prayer."

Hiroki Yasumoto described Fujiwara as a "truly cool guy." He lamented on how he and Fujiwara had talked about going to his house and drinking unopened wine.

Yūichi Nakamura tweeted: "Just a little while ago, we passed by each other at the studio and had a little chat... Who would have believed that would be the last time?"

Katsuyuki Konishi said that they'd lived near each other when Konishi was just starting out as an actor, and that they would eat together. "I wanted to see him one more time."

Showtaro Morikubo and Kaori Nazuka both tweeted: "The tears won't stop."

Yūki Kaji wrote: "Keiji-san. I wanted to talk with you more. I always thought it would be great to have a dad like you, to become a man like you. I should have told you. I wanted to talk with you more. I'm so frustrated. I miss you." He also wrote: "Keiji-san's voice, his acting, and his existence will always live in through his characters for me. There are so many characters he has voiced that have struck a chord with me. Through my acting, I will pass on those feelings. Keiji Fujiwara was a wonderfully kind person. I will pray for him."

Jouji Nakata described Fujiwara as the kind of person who would smile brightly when he talked to people. He was also the kind of person who didn't vocalize the pain he must have been in. Nakata remembered feeling glad about Fujiwara's return to voice acting, not realizing the condition he was in at the time. He remarked that Fujiwara lived true to himself right to the very end. "I would have liked to see him once more and exchange words with him."

Shouta Aoi said that he had never met Fujiwara personally, but ever since his childhood, he has been deeply inspired by many of Fujiwara's roles.

Mika Kanai said that she and Fujiwara were in the same theater group. They often drank together and bickered. "But Keiji has left so many of his works in this world. I'm so glad he became a voice actor . A toast for him."

Tomoyo Kurosawa said that at Fujiwara was one of the adult actors who was with her at her very first gig. He was always looking out for her, and because of his support, Kurosawa believes that she can now do her acting with earnest. She posted a photo of herself as a child actor with Fujiwara and wrote: "All of my love."

Noriko Hidaka wrote: "Fujiwara-san... I'm saddened. I always thought we would meet again at the studio. You've done so well. May you rest in peace..."

Fujiwara was born on October 5, 1964 in Tokyo. Fujiwara had numerous main cast roles, and was perhaps best known for such characters as Hiroshi Nohara in Crayon Shin-chan , Holland in Eureka 7 , Maes Hughes in Fullmetal Alchemist , Leorio in the 2011 Hunter × Hunter anime, Axel in Kingdom Hearts , Ardyn in Final Fantasy XV , Reno in Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children and Final Fantasy VII Remake , and ACDC in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure . Some of his other notable roles included Ladd Russo in Baccano! , Shuichi Aizawa in Death Note , Ali al-Saachez in Gundam 00 , Shirō Fujimoto in Blue Exorcist , Eugen in Granblue Fantasy , and the Japanese dub voice for Robert Downey, Jr. as Tony Stark in The Avengers film.

He founded the Air Agency talent management agency in 2006, and was its representative director until his death due to cancer on Sunday, April 12.

