BRADIO's Latest Music Video is All About Social Distancing

You may know the group BRADIO for their funky tunes like the opening theme song of Death Parade . Due to the social distancing measures being enacted in Japan these days, the group is taking their funk to their homes. The latest music video posted to their YouTube channel, called "Fitness Funk," shows each member of the group dancing and attempting to stay fit at home while filming themselves with phone cameras.

In the video description, vocalist Takaaki Shingyōji left the following message: "Here's our hot new song 'Fitness Funk' (Home edit ver.) for you all! Please accept our video and dance set! You can try these moves at home and get fit! Or dance in your heart! And of course you can freestyle it! Let's become one and transcend funky!"

Besides Death Parade , the group has performed theme songs for Peeping Life TV Season 1?? and Duel Masters anime. The band consists of vocalist Takaaki Shingyōji , guitarist Sōichi Ōyama, and bassist Ryōsuke Sakai. Drummer Yuki Tanabe left the band in January 2018.