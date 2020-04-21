Sponichi: Anime Scheduled For July, October Are Already Considering Delays

Voice recording on all TV anime projects is currently at a standstill, says report

Sponichi reported on Monday that due to production difficulties caused by COVID-19, television stations are already having talks about delaying anime titles scheduled for July and October. According to a television station insider, anime takes longer to produce than any other kind of television program. Therefore, even if the situation returns to normal, the anime titles in question will not be ready to broadcast. "Delays will continue for the foreseeable future," the insider warned.

The article identified voice recording as one of the production processes affected by the virus due to the fact that recording for anime typically takes place in groups within a closed setting. The article states that although some voice actors have recording equipment set up at home, "recording on all projects is currently at a standstill."

Animation production is also being affected because a large amount of work is outsourced to China and South Korea, which are dealing with their own COVID-related struggles. Insiders have revealed that there are recent cases where work from overseas failed to get delivered to Japan.

The article also mentioned that work on tie-in events and products such as figures, music, games, and collaborations will also have to be pushed back in order to match the release of the anime in the case of a delay.

Last week, animator Eiichi Kuboyama commented on the effects of COVID-19 on the anime industry, tweeting: "There may be an impression that anime is stopping due to the voice actors or something, but that's mistaken. Honestly, even if the animation studios went on lockdown, there wouldn't be a huge influence, but if the compositing (photography) studios go on lockdown, a number of titles will have to be stalled. Also, there are anime that have been delayed from April to July, but at this rate, July seems hopeless too. That's what it's like."

Compositing refers to the process of combining the various layers of a shot, such as characters and backgrounds, into the final video. Historically, the process involved physically photographing the individual cels via the animation stand, but the work is now entirely digital. Compositing also refers to the VFX applied through software such as Adobe AfterEffects.

Source: Sponichi via Otaku USA (Matt Schley)