Singer DAIGO, Actress Keiko Kitagawa Are Expecting Their 1st Child

Sponichi reported on Wednesday that the singer DAIGO ( DAIGO Naitō) and actress Keiko Kitagawa are expecting their first child together. According to an insider at Kitagawa's agency, the baby is expected to be born in fall. The sex of the baby is not yet known.

DAIGO and Kitagawa met during a drama they appeared in together in 2011, and in 2016 they announced their marriage. When asked at a press conference in January 2016 about how many children he wanted, DAIGO responded that he wanted "one, two, or three." In December the same year when he made his debut as a picture book writer, DAIGO was asked if he ever wanted to show his children his books, he responded, "That would be wonderful were I to have a child. But for now we're happy as a childless couple."

DAIGO has performed various theme songs for Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) as part of the BREAKERZ group, and for Cardfight!! Vanguard: Legion Mate-Hen as part of the Bushi★7 unit. As a solo artist he performed the second opening theme song for Cardfight!! Vanguard: Link Joker Hen .

Kitagawa debuted in the live-action Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon series as Sailor Mars. She appeared in the 2006 movie The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift , and has since then played roles in many television dramas and films, such as the live-action adaptation of Ai Yazawa 's Paradise Kiss manga, and the My Little Nightmare ( Akumu-chan ) series.

Source: Sponichi via Livedoor News, Hachima Kikō