Khara Reveals that Evangelion's English Logos are Hand-Drawn by Hideaki Anno
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Studio Khara revealed on its Twitter account on Wednesday that the English logos of the Evangelion Rebuild films are hand-drawn by director Hideaki Anno himself.
今まで明言した記憶がないのですが、英字ロゴは庵野監督の手書きです。#エヴァンゲリオン #エヴァ pic.twitter.com/kXF4vkkoq3— (株)カラー 2号機 (@khara_inc2) April 22, 2020
Khara further revealed that Anno drew the logo for Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone with a school nib pen that he received from his wife and manga artist Moyoco Anno. This type of pen is often used by manga artists. The idea was to spread the pen nib as much as possible, so he used an old pen at Moyoco's work station. For Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance, he used crayon, for Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo he used a Copic Sketch marker, and for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time (Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :||) he used a calligraphy pen. These logos were all drawn at Khara.
Although it's unconfirmed, Twitter users have also pointed out the similarities between some of the hand-written text depicted in the anime to the hand-written message to the fans which Anno released on April 17 regarding the delay of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, suggesting that Anno may have written those texts as well.
文字かわいいなって思ったけど、そういえばミサトさんの字は庵野監督の直筆なので実質ミサトさんの直筆 pic.twitter.com/5XcR9HuwaL— bironist (@bironist) April 17, 2020
これですねw pic.twitter.com/mBmbqImSpd— おい、雑種 (@dy3n0JJyfHGHhUo) April 22, 2020
It's quite amusing to think that when Misato sent a picture of herself to Shinji with an arrow pointing to her cleavage saying "Look at this", it was in Hideaki Anno's handwriting the whole time.
[Via Otakomu]
