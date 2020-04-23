Khara Reveals that Evangelion's English Logos are Hand-Drawn by Hideaki Anno

Studio Khara revealed on its Twitter account on Wednesday that the English logos of the Evangelion Rebuild films are hand-drawn by director Hideaki Anno himself.

Khara further revealed that Anno drew the logo for Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone with a school nib pen that he received from his wife and manga artist Moyoco Anno . This type of pen is often used by manga artists. The idea was to spread the pen nib as much as possible, so he used an old pen at Moyoco's work station. For Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , he used crayon, for Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo he used a Copic Sketch marker, and for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) he used a calligraphy pen. These logos were all drawn at Khara.

Although it's unconfirmed, Twitter users have also pointed out the similarities between some of the hand-written text depicted in the anime to the hand-written message to the fans which Anno released on April 17 regarding the delay of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , suggesting that Anno may have written those texts as well.

It's quite amusing to think that when Misato sent a picture of herself to Shinji with an arrow pointing to her cleavage saying "Look at this", it was in Hideaki Anno 's handwriting the whole time.

[Via Otakomu]