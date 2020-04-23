Uchū Sentai Kyūranger Cast Release Theme Song Film from Home

Creators and musicians have banded together (safely from their own homes) in hopes of raising the spirits of a world currently in quarantine. Yoko Kanno 's "Session Starducks" project brings musicians together to recreate popular theme songs like Macross ' "Lion" and Cowboy Bebop 's "Tank." BRADIO released a music video all about social distancing. The artists of Carole & Tuesday released their own hopeful message for fans and voice actresses are reading children's books online to give something to school kids stuck at home.

The cast of Toei 's Uchū Sentai Kyūranger tokusatsu series created a fun rendition of the series' theme song "LUCKY STAR" with everyone from Yuuki Ono to Hiroshi Kamiya dancing, singing, or in Ono's case appearing in plushie form.

The video includes appearances from Subaru Kimura (the show's narrator), Takumi Kizu (Lion Red), Tetsuji Sakakibara (Swordfish Yellow), Sakurako Okubo (Chameleon Green), Taiki Yamazaki (Snake Charmer Silver), Keisuke Minami (Tsurugi Ohtori), Yōsuke Kishi (Scorpion Orange), Yuuki Ono (Scales Gold), Akio Otsuka (Ox Black), Hiroshi Kamiya (Shō Ronbō), and Kazuya Nakai (Wolf Blue).

Toei and TV Asahi 's Uchū Sentai Kyūranger series premiered in February 2017 and the characters most recently starred in the Lupinranger vs Patranger vs Kyuranger crossover film that opened in May 2019. Kishiryū Sentai Ryūsoulger , the 43rd and most recent live-action Super Sentai series, debuted in March 2019.

[Via Nijimen]