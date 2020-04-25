Japan Retro Game Association Will Gift 100 Super NES Consoles to Kids Stuck at Home

The Japan Retro Game Association (JARGA) announced it will gift 100 Super Nintendo consoles to kids stuck at home due to COVID-19. JARGA will provide the consoles, adapters, one controller, and two games to each child. The association only asks for participants to pay shipping costs, not already own a SNES, and the child is under the age of 16.

JARGA is providing sanitized consoles and all the used SNES units are checked for functionality. Kids will receive a copy of Final Fantasy VI and Donkey Kong Country .

Applications will be accepted until midnight on April 27 and the winners will be contacted that day.

JARGA is a non-profit founded in 2011 for the purpose of educating on the history of Japanese video game consoles and games. The group repairs game equipment, studies preservation technology, and develops maintenance parts for retro machines. JARGA also appraises retro games and hardware and hope to create a retro game museum.

JARGA deputy director Kiyofumi Fukui held the Guinness World Record for the largest video game collection until 2019.

