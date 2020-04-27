Comiket Organizes Red Cross Blood Donation Campaign

This year's Summer Comiket may be canceled, but the organizing committee is encouraging anime fans to donate blood to Red Cross Japan for the sake of public health. From May 21 to June 30, donating 400mL of blood to any Red Cross Medical Center in Japan will get you a poster by one of Comiket 's cooperating partners.

Due to the ongoing situation regarding COVID-19, the committee asks that all potential donors make an appointment with their Red Cross Medical Center beforehand, and that they follow the health precautions distributed by the Red Cross. The committee also emphasizes that the situation is subject to change, and recommends that visitors confirm the current medical advice from Red Cross Japan's website before visiting and follow the Comiket Red Cross Japan support event's Twitter account for updates.

The posters that can be received after donating are as follows:

The Comiket Committee is teaming up with Nico Nico Net Cho Kaigi for a virtual " Air Comiket " event which will run from May 1 to 5. The virtual event replaces the physical Comic Market 98 dojinshi convention, which was originally scheduled to take place at Tokyo Big Sight from May 2 to May 5 until it was canceled to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Various anime and manga properties have previously collaborated with the Red Cross Japan's blood donation drives, including Cells at Work! and Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! .

Source: C Agent via Otakomu