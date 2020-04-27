The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya Voice Actors Do the 'Hare Hare Yukai' ED Dance From Home

COVID-19 is forcing voice actors to stay at home, but who would have thought it would take them back in time as well? The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya voice actors Aya Hirano (who plays Haruhi) and Tomokazu Sugita (who plays Kyon) both posted videos of themselves on Sunday reenacting the iconic dance from the "Hare Hare Yukai" ED.

The videos are tagged with the hashtag #お家で全力ハレ晴レユカイ (Do the "Hare Hare Yukai" With All Your Might at Home) and show the actors putting a lot of energy into their movements. In Sugita's case, he even adds extra movements and makes goofy improvisions, but at one point he exaggeratedly strains his back and runs out of view of the camera. Eventually, he comes back into view and continues the dance while out of sync with the anime. The video ends with the message "STAY HOME."

Both dances were a huge hit online. Hirano's video accumulated over 100,000 retweets on Twitter and 61,000 views on Instagram, while Sugita's video was a number 1 trending upload on YouTube , hitting over 2.3 million views at the time of writing this article.

The videos call back to a time over 10 years ago when the internet was filled with similar reenactments of the "Hare Hare Yukai" dance. Sugita's video ends with him saying "Good grief" and making a face all but saying "I'm too old for this," but he probably had fun.

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya anime first debuted in 2006. In the U.S., the "Hare Hare Yukai" dance made a brief resurgence in 2016 when FUNimation Entertainment asked fans to send in videos of themselves performing the dance for a chance to win a prize as part of its promotion for the anime's DVD and Blu-ray release.

[Via Otakomu, Yaraon]