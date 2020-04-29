Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~ Director Ryo-Timo Appointed Creative Advisor of Studio Plott

Acclaimed digital animator Ryo-timo has been appointed creative advisor of Plott, a YouTube anime production and distribution company. The studio is known for producing web anime shorts such as Teikō Penguin , which has accumulated over 3 million views on YouTube since its release in July last year.

In an interview with Plott's CEO Shōta Okuno, Ryo-timo spoke of the respect he has for Plott in regards to challenging industry norms and creating animation for the YouTube generation. He said that anime on YouTube have the potential to make viewers feel closer to the creators than works published on other streaming platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime .

Ryo-timo has worked as a character designer on several anime series including Birdy the Mighty: Decode and the Yozakura Quartet OAVs and television series which he also directed. He was a unit director on 3D projects such as Ajin: Demi-Human television anime and film series, as well as KADO - The Right Answer . He is currently working on his short film project Idomo , which he is writing, directing, and designing the characters for.

Source: Anime! Anime! Biz