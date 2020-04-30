Shonen Jump+ Seeks Next Shonen Manga Star

Following the previously announced Ultra Jump manga contest, Shueisha 's online publication Shonen Jump+ is launching its own contest to find the next shonen manga star. The publisher launched the competition in hopes of creating a shortcut on the path to creating shonen manga. Organizers are also reducing the usual guidelines, allowing entries outside of the usual genre and opening up to both vertical and horizontal reading formats.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga artist Yūji Kaku will serve as the contest's judge. The winner will receive one million yen (US$9,400) and guaranteed publication on Shonen Jump+ . Artists can submit their works via Shonen Jump 's Rookie website until July 26.

Kaku launched Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in January 2018. Shueisha has published nine compiled volumes in Japan. Viz Media is publishing the series online.

Source: Comic Natalie