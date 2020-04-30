The Quintessential Quintuplets Train Collaboration is Still Happening... Online

Play around with a 3D model of the train

In an alternate universe without COVID-19, everyone doing their commutes on the Yamanote and Osaka loop lines would have gotten on board on April 17 to see The Quintessential Quintuplets girls hijacking the trains. The collaboration, which commemorates the release of the manga's final volume on the same day, still went ahead due to the fact that it was prepared months in advance, but with hardly any people on the trains to see it thanks to the social distancing measures currently being implemented in Japan's major cities.

Nevertheless, Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine has released a 3D model of a Yamanote train on its website to give the fans a glimpse of what might have been. The model is also embedded below, so feel free to play around with it.

5toubunnohanayome by beeworks.ss on Sketchfab

There would have been 29 varieties of advertisements on each train, ranging from posters on the interior and exteriors and even the doors. You can also watch the video ad that would have played on the trains (spoiler warning for events leading up to the conclusion of the manga):

Negi Haruba launched the romantic comedy manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and the final chapter was serialized in February. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The series is getting a second season which will premiere in October with a new director and production studio.