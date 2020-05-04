Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Western Version Changes 'Best Friend' System Name to 'Marriage'

'Heart icons' for same-sex relationships also will be given identical treatment to opposite-sex couples

XSEED Games detailed on its blog on Friday some of the localization changes to the Marvelous' Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town ( Bokujō Monogatari: Saikai no Mineral Town ) game for Nintendo Switch. Most notably, the "best friend" romance system will be referred to as "marriage."

The post also states: "One minor but important change for the North American and European releases of Friends of Mineral Town is that the “heart icon” indicating a marriage candidate's romantic affinity for the player will display for all marriage candidates from the start of the game, where in the Japanese release it will only display for same-sex candidates after you confess and start dating."

The post noted that "the producer has been supportive of our decision from very early in development" and that "this has been a very long time coming in the Story of Seasons series."

Furthermore, the post includes a screenshot from the game, showing how the "best friend" system works in context. The player character can hold a ceremony in church with their chosen partner, showing both characters in white wedding dresses or suits.

The post also notes that some character names will be different from the original English localization for the Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town and Harvest Moon: More Friends of Mineral Town Game Boy Advance games, stating that "ultimately, we decided that we had to be faithful to the Japanese names."

"There will be lots more exciting news to come as we reveal the English versions of some beloved characters, as well as the game's many quality of life improvements. I'm excited to dive into Friends of Mineral Town this summer, and I hope you'll join me as we bridge the gap between the past and present for a new and yet wonderfully familiar experience," the post concluded.

The game is a full remake of the Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town and Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town and Harvest Moon: More Friends of Mineral Town Game Boy Advance games. Marvelous Europe will release the game physically and digitally on July 10 in Europe and Australia. XSEED Games will release the game in North America in summer. The game launched in Japan on October 17 for the Nintendo Switch.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Sources: XSEED Games blog, Gematsu (Sal Romano)