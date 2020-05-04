Watch Rare Official Video Footage Inside Ghibli Museum

Museum staff releases video journal entries during maintenance

The Ghibli Museum normally has a strict policy preventing people from taking photos and videos inside the establishment, but with the museum closed right now, there's nobody to witness the sights for themselves. The staff have opened a YouTube channel to release a video journal of the museum during its temporary closure. The first upload was on April 14, and the most recent upload was on April 28.

The museum has remained closed since February 25 due to concerns over COVID-19. Before its current closure, it had planned to be closed from May 19 to May 29 for its regular semiannual maintenance. According to the museum's most recent update in April 13, the museum's temporary closure will be extended indefinitely.

The Ghibli Museum has interactive exhibits and replicas of iconic Ghibli creations, and it offers a rotating screening of different Ghibli-animated shorts.

Source: Ghibli Museum's website