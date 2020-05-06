Eiichiro Oda Updates on Work on One Piece Manga, Anime

Workplace being reorganized due to COVID-19, manga releases may be delayed

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda released a message regarding the effects of the new coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) on the manga and anime's production through the One Piece staff Twitter account on Wednesday. In the post, Oda explained that because work on the manga is fully analog, the workplace is currently being reorganized to facilitate social distance. Oda said that there may be more interruptions in the manga's publication schedule because of this.

He also mentioned that although the anime's broadcast is currently delayed, "preparations are under way behind the scenes so that the show can continue even in the current situation."

The message was posted in both Japanese and English, and the full messages are embedded below:

We received a new message from Oda-san. Hoping you continue to enjoy ONE PIECE ! pic.twitter.com/LSvh4a9v0P — ONE PIECE スタッフ【公式】 (@Eiichiro_Staff) May 6, 2020

The anime's 930th episode was scheduled to air on April 26, but the anime's broadcast instead reran the 892nd episode (the first episode of the Wano arc). The staff will reveal later when the 930th episode will air.