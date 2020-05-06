Interest
Hatsune Miku Encourages You to Wash Hands in New TV Ad
posted on by Kim Morrissy
An animated television ad featuring Hatsune Miku telling her viewers to wash their hands has been airing on the Tokyo MX channel since Friday. Hatsune Miku's official Twitter account has also posted the video on Twitter so that anyone can watch it.
本日5/1(金)より、手洗い推進CMをTOKYO MXにて放送中です!— 初音ミク 公式 (@cfm_miku) May 1, 2020
とってもかわいい楽曲は小林オニキスさんに書き下ろしていただきました♪
みんなで手洗い、みんなで予防🖐️#初音ミク #鏡音リン #鏡音レン #巡音ルカ #MEIKO #KAITO #TOKYOMX#手洗い#handwashing pic.twitter.com/BlSUEcybhx
The lyrics are translated approximately as follows:
That is a very important thing
If you can stay healthy
I would be happy
Let's wash our hands thoroughly
Make sure the fingers get washed too
And the palms and the wrists
Take your time and wash them
The tweet credits Vocaloid songwriter Onyx Kobayashi for composing the song.
One Piece has also released television ads advising viewers to wash their hands in order to practice proper hygiene and combat the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to washing one's hands thoroughly, the World Health Organization recommends that members of the public maintain social distancing; avoid touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth; practice respiratory hygiene; and seek medical care early if you have fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
[Via Yaraon]