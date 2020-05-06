Hatsune Miku Encourages You to Wash Hands in New TV Ad

An animated television ad featuring Hatsune Miku telling her viewers to wash their hands has been airing on the Tokyo MX channel since Friday. Hatsune Miku's official Twitter account has also posted the video on Twitter so that anyone can watch it.

The lyrics are translated approximately as follows:

Let's wash our hands That is a very important thing If you can stay healthy I would be happy Let's wash our hands thoroughly Make sure the fingers get washed too And the palms and the wrists Take your time and wash them

The tweet credits Vocaloid songwriter Onyx Kobayashi for composing the song.

One Piece has also released television ads advising viewers to wash their hands in order to practice proper hygiene and combat the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to washing one's hands thoroughly, the World Health Organization recommends that members of the public maintain social distancing; avoid touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth; practice respiratory hygiene; and seek medical care early if you have fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

[Via Yaraon]