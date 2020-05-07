Bandai Namco Group's SEEDS Makes Face Shields For Hospitals Combating COVID-19

Toy development company SEEDS, which is a subsidiary in the Bandai Namco Group, manufactured and donated a set of 10,000 sets of face shield masks to the Kikuna Memorial Hospital and the Tokyo Medical Association last Tuesday.

Face shields, which protect the wearer from splashes and sprays, are typically worn in medical facilities, but Japan is currently experiencing a shortage of the masks due to the spread of COVID-19.

Company president Kō Irie also personally visited the Mibu Town Hall in the Tochigi Prefecture (where the company is also based) to donate 20 sets of face shields. Irie said, "I want to support the medical professionals who are out there on the field dealing with so many difficulties."

The company has the capacity to produce 60,000 sets of face shields per month. The NHK reported that production of the masks started in late April, although Mantan-Web reports that production formally began on Friday. The company plans to donate a portion of the face shields to medical organizations that request them.

Sources: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web, NHK