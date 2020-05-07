Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! Creator Draws Illustration to Support Independent Film Theater

Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! creator Sumito Ōwara is offering his support to the independent mini-theater Atsugi no Eigakan Kiki's fundraising efforts. He drew an illustration that will be used on various goods and merchandise items being sold online in association with the theater.

The goods using Ōwara's illustration include T-shirts, tote bags, stickers, and glass cups. They will be produced and distributed to buyers living in Japan via online vendor SUZURI. Goods with the theater's logo are also available for purchase.

Mini-theaters in Japan are currently facing financial trouble due to their extended closure as part of the country's measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. Ōwara, who received a request from Atsugi no Eigakan Kiki to help, commented: "Small theaters are facing hardship across Japan. I have an attachment to Atsugi no Eigakan Kiki, so I participated in this in the hopes that I can be of some help!"

Japanese filmmakers, actors, and distributors are petitioning the government for government support for independent and mini-theaters. Atsugi no Eigakan Kiki is participating in a fundraising campaign on Motion Gallery, which has so far raised 245 million yen (approximately US$2.3 million) for mini-theaters in need.

Source: Comic Natalie