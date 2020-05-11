BanG Dream! to Sell Reusable Cloth Masks

10% of profits will be donated to National Center for Global Health and Medicine

The BanG Dream! project announced on its official website last Tuesday that it will sell original cloth masks made in Japan. 10% of profits generated by the end of May will be donated to the National Center for Global Health and Medicine, which is currently fighting the spread of COVID-19.

There will be seven types of masks altogether, released across three batches. The first two types, which are based on the groups Poppin' Party and Afterglow , will be available for order from the Bushiroad e-commerce shop from April 29. The Pastel Palettes and Roselia masks will be available from May 7. The Hello, Happy World!, Morfonica, and RAISE A SUILEN masks will be available from May 14. Each set of two masks will cost 2,000 yen (approximately US$18).

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015, and the company formed the Poppin' Party band for the project in February 2015. The BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! smartphone game launched in Japan in March 2017, and an English version launched in April. The third season of the TV anime premiered in January.