Kakushigoto Gets Collaboration CD with Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei

The TV anime adaptation of Kōji Kumeta 's Kakushigoto manga is getting a collaboration CD with Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei , one of the artist's earlier series. The Kakushigoto voice cast will perform songs alongside the "Zetsubou Shoujo 2020" unit, which consists of the voice actors of the girls class 2-he. Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei theme song artist Kenji Ohtsuki will also contribute to the CD.

Avex Pictures posted a sample video last Thursday of the songs "Ai ga yue yue" (Love is whacked) and "Are kara" (Since then).

The full cast of the contributing voice actors is below:

Kakushigoto

Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei

The CD is slated to release on June 17.

Kumeta ended his Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei manga in May 2012. Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei inspired three TV anime series and several OVAs. He published a four-page introduction to Kakushigoto in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2015, and then published the first full chapter in the same magazine in December 2015. The series has inspired a television anime adaptation which premiered on April 2.

Source: Comic Natalie