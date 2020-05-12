Interest
Kakushigoto Gets Collaboration CD with Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The TV anime adaptation of Kōji Kumeta's Kakushigoto manga is getting a collaboration CD with Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei, one of the artist's earlier series. The Kakushigoto voice cast will perform songs alongside the "Zetsubou Shoujo 2020" unit, which consists of the voice actors of the girls class 2-he. Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei theme song artist Kenji Ohtsuki will also contribute to the CD.
Avex Pictures posted a sample video last Thursday of the songs "Ai ga yue yue" (Love is whacked) and "Are kara" (Since then).
The full cast of the contributing voice actors is below:
Kakushigoto
- Rie Takahashi (Hime Gotō)
- Ari Ozawa (Silvia Kobu)
- Kaede Hondo (Hina Tōmi)
- Azumi Waki (Riko Kitsuchi)
Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei
- Ai Nonaka (Kafuka Fūra)
- Marina Inoue (Chiri Kitsu)
- Yu Kobayashi (Kaere Kimura)
- Miyuki Sawashiro (Maria Tarō Sekiutsu)
- Ryoko Shintani (Nami Hitō)
The CD is slated to release on June 17.
Kumeta ended his Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei manga in May 2012. Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei inspired three TV anime series and several OVAs. He published a four-page introduction to Kakushigoto in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2015, and then published the first full chapter in the same magazine in December 2015. The series has inspired a television anime adaptation which premiered on April 2.
Source: Comic Natalie