The Promised Neverland Artist Draws the Characters Social Distancing

The Promised Neverland manga artist Posuka Demizu drew an image in support of the Stay Home campaign, which encourages people to self-isolate in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. The image was posted on The Promised Neverland 's official Twitter account last Thursday, and shows the three protagonists wearing masks. Ray reads a book while Norman recovers in bed, while Emma communicates with Norman through a string telephone.

The image references a chapter in the manga where Norman is sick and Emma uses a string telephone to communicate with him.

Writer Kaiu Shirai and artist Posuka Demizu launched The Promised Neverland manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English. An anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

[Via Nijimen]