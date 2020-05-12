Interest
Voice Actress Ai Yamamoto Announces Marriage
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Actress played Minami in Pastel Memories, Kasumi in Encouragement of Climb Season 3
Voice actress Ai Yamamoto announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she has married the person whom she has been seeing. In her handwritten message, she said that she will be continuing her work as a voice actor and thanked everyone who supported her.
このような時期に私事で大変恐縮ですが、応援してくださる皆様にご報告がございます。 pic.twitter.com/VPiNLBLWJH— 山本亜衣 (@ai_yamamoto_913) May 12, 2020
Yamamoto is best known for playing Minami Senju in Pastel Memories and Kasumi in Encouragement of Climb Season 3. She also played Kokoro Misaki in Amanchu! Advance.
[Via Ota-suke]