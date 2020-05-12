Voice Actress Ai Yamamoto Announces Marriage

Voice actress Ai Yamamoto announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she has married the person whom she has been seeing. In her handwritten message, she said that she will be continuing her work as a voice actor and thanked everyone who supported her.





Yamamoto is best known for playing Minami Senju in Pastel Memories and Kasumi in Encouragement of Climb Season 3 . She also played Kokoro Misaki in Amanchu! Advance .

[Via Ota-suke]