Aniplex of America Revises Translation Error in Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 Episode 5 Subtitles

'What's the deal with the social distancing?' line changed to 'Why are you so far away from me?'

Aniplex of America announced on its official Twitter account on Thursday that it has updated the subtitles of Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 's fifth episode to correct a translation error. The company apologized for the inconvenience caused to viewers and thanked them for their understanding.

In the previous version of the episode, one of Chika's lines was translated to: "What's the deal with the social distancing?" This was changed to "Why are you so far away from me?"

The anime premiered on April 11, and Aniplex of America is streaming the series on Funimation .

The first television anime premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on February 18.