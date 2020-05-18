Asuka Voted Favorite Character in NHK's Evangelion Mega Poll

Kaworu takes 2nd place, Rei takes 3rd place, Shinji takes 4th place

Asuka Langley Shikinami was voted the most popular character in the NHK 's Evangelion mega poll. Kaworu ranked second, while Rei Ayanami and Shinji Ikari took third and fourth place respectively.

The top 10 characters are as follows:

Asuka Langley Shikinami Kaworu Nagisa Rei Ayanami Shinji Ikari Misato Katsuragi Mari Makinami Illustrious Ryoji Kaji Pen Pen Maya Ibuki Gendo Ikari

The poll also has categories for best line, Eva, and Angel. The top three lines are as follows (Note: The rough translations here may not correspond to the official translations):

"...No, you won't die. I'll protect you." - Rei Ayanami "...I think it's okay to smile." - Shinji Ikari "...I mustn't run away. I'll do it. I'll pilot it." - Shinji Ikari

Note that the best Eva and Angel category results contain spoilers for the series. In the best Eva category, the top three results were Unit-01, Unit-01 (awakened), and Mark.06. The 6th Angel, Kaworu Nagisa, and the 10th Angel were voted the top three Angels.

Voting on NHK 's website ran from March 27 to April 29. The poll respondents were 57.5% male and 42.5% female. 31.1% of respondents were aged 19 or under, 24.2% were in their 20s, 21.9% were in their 30s, 14.8% were in their 40s, 7.1% were in their 50s, and 0.9% were in their 60s.

The results were announced in a program on NHK BS Premium scheduled for May 16. The program was hosted by singer Takanori Nishikawa ( T.M. Revolution ).

The fourth and final Evangelion rebuild film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), has been delayed indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on June 27.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web