Shonen Jump Warns of Fake Twitter Account Under Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Creator's Name

also trends on Twitter after tabloid claims to have insider info as manga ends

Weekly Shonen Jump 's editorial department posted on Twitter on Monday to warn of a fake account posing as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba creator Koyoharu Gotouge .

The account is believed to have used the handle @GotogeKoyoharu, although it has since been deleted. Even LiSA , the singer of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opening theme song, was tricked by the account. She initially tweeted a reply expressing her excitement that Gotouge created a Twitter account, but deleted it and posted a crying emoji after retweeting Weekly Shonen Jump 's warning message.

The incident has been part of a recent swirl of rumors and hearsay around the manga creator's private life in the wake of the manga's ending. A tabloid claiming to have insider confirmation on Gotouge's personal information was published earlier this month causing the topic to trend on Twitter.

Gotouge launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. The franchise as a whole now has more than 60 million copies in circulation as of Wednesday . That number includes digital copies and about 2.8 million copies of the 20th volume, which also shipped on Wednesday . Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus online service is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

The manga inspired a 26-episode television anime that premiered in April 2019.The anime will receive a sequel anime film that will open in Japan on October 16.