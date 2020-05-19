Dance Dance Revolution V PC Version Launches Open Alpha Test in Japan

The Dance Dance Revolution game's official Twitter account announced last Thursday that it will launch a version of Dance Dance Revolution V on PC. The Japanese version has launched an open alpha test with 15 songs.

Although the alpha test will only last for a limited amount of time, it has not yet been determined how long the service will last. The game can be accessed through the Konami Amusement website, and will require a Konami ID.

Konami launched the game franchise in Japanese arcades in 1998. It has since released entries on several consoles, with accompanying dance pads to emulate the arcade version's dance stage with directional switches.

[Via Hachima Kikō]