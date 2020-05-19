Interest
Dance Dance Revolution V PC Version Launches Open Alpha Test in Japan
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Dance Dance Revolution game's official Twitter account announced last Thursday that it will launch a version of Dance Dance Revolution V on PC. The Japanese version has launched an open alpha test with 15 songs.
アーケードで大人気の”DanceDanceRevolution”がPCに新登場!!— DDRチーム【公式】 (@DDR_573) May 14, 2020
その名は”DanceDanceRevolution V”
アーケードで人気の15曲を携えて、期間限定無料プレーで配信中!
こぞってプレーにご参加いただければ幸いです。#DDRVhttps://t.co/RQHdbZ6QrF pic.twitter.com/AOnkZCywJO
Although the alpha test will only last for a limited amount of time, it has not yet been determined how long the service will last. The game can be accessed through the Konami Amusement website, and will require a Konami ID.
Konami launched the game franchise in Japanese arcades in 1998. It has since released entries on several consoles, with accompanying dance pads to emulate the arcade version's dance stage with directional switches.
[Via Hachima Kikō]