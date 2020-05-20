EarthBound Gets Official Manga Anthology With Inio Asano, Robico, More Artists

A new manga collection of stories inspired by the EarthBound (Mother) RPG series will hit store shelves in Japan on June 12. Pollyanna: "Mother" Official Comic will include works by artists Inio Asano , Keiichi Arawi , Masakazu Ishiguro , Minoru Toyoda , Taiyo Matsumoto , Robico , Radio Wada, and more. A total of 35 creatives contributed to the comic release and the Hobo Nikkan Itoi Shinbun YouTube account is streaming a preview of some of the art inside.

The comic collection will go on sale first at Hobo Nichi Store site followed by a wide release at additional retailers on June 25. The compendium is part of Hobo Nichi's ongoing Mother Project. The book's title Pollyanna refers to a reoccurring song in the Mother game series.

Mother 2 , known in the U.S. as EarthBound was released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in 1994.

Source: Comic Natalie