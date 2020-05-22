Interest
Hideaki Anno Celebrates His 60th Birthday in Style
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Evangelion director Hideaki Anno celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, and both Studio Khara and his wife Moyoco Anno have photos of him celebrating his special day in style. Anno is shown wearing a headpiece gifted to him by Khara staff and a custom Ultraman t-shirt. Khara's tweet shows him doing an Ultraman pose for extra geek points.
2020年5月22日— 株式会社カラー (@Khara_inc) May 22, 2020
庵野秀明
㊗️ 還暦 🎊
🥳🎉🎂🎁💝#庵野秀明#還暦不行届#監督不行届#カントク不行届
📸 #安野モヨコ pic.twitter.com/LM6vvJYgkw
監督本日60歳になりました。— 安野モヨコ (@anno_moyoco) May 22, 2020
「60代も頑張ります」
カラーの有志から贈られた赤い頭巾と
ウルトラマン60のTシャツを着て。
還暦不行届!
モヨコ#監督不行届 #カントク不行届 pic.twitter.com/IWsIVzZHHa
The official Khara Unit-02 Twitter account, which tweets about day-to-day happenings and production tidbits at Khara, amusingly noted that Anno had posed for other photos too, but accidentally messed up the arm he was supposed to raise, and so demanded a retake. "He'll always be a teen at heart," the account wrote.
Hideaki Anno is best known for directing Evangelion (both the television series and the theatrical versions), Shin Godzilla, Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water, and many more titles. You can read an overview of his career before and after Evangelion on ANN.
Sources: Khara's official Twitter account, Moyoco Anno's Twitter account, Khara Unit-02 Twitteraccount