Hideaki Anno Celebrates His 60th Birthday in Style

Evangelion director Hideaki Anno celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, and both Studio Khara and his wife Moyoco Anno have photos of him celebrating his special day in style. Anno is shown wearing a headpiece gifted to him by Khara staff and a custom Ultraman t-shirt. Khara 's tweet shows him doing an Ultraman pose for extra geek points.

The official Khara Unit-02 Twitter account, which tweets about day-to-day happenings and production tidbits at Khara , amusingly noted that Anno had posed for other photos too, but accidentally messed up the arm he was supposed to raise, and so demanded a retake. "He'll always be a teen at heart," the account wrote.

Hideaki Anno is best known for directing Evangelion (both the television series and the theatrical versions), Shin Godzilla, Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water , and many more titles. You can read an overview of his career before and after Evangelion on ANN.