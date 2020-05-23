Voice Actor Kōsuke Ueda Makes Hunter x Hunter's Gittarackur Face With Felt

According to his agency, voice actor Kōsuke Ueda's hobby is making handcrafts with felt. On Twitter, he showed off that hobby by making the Hunter x Hunter character Gittarackur's face out of felt and sticking needles in it.

Due to the accuracy of the creation to the original character's design, Ueda's handiwork went viral on Twitter, racking up over 32,000 retweets since Tuesday. Ueda subsequently posted even more of his creations.

Ueda is mostly active as a video game voice actor , a voice narrator, and the Japanese dub voice of foreign films and television programs. He played Clare's father in the Japanese dub of the 2017 American film Wish Upon , and has voice credits in game such as Shenmue III and Granado Espada .

[Via Nijimen]