Voice Actor Kōsuke Ueda Makes Hunter x Hunter's Gittarackur Face With Felt
posted on by Kim Morrissy
According to his agency, voice actor Kōsuke Ueda's hobby is making handcrafts with felt. On Twitter, he showed off that hobby by making the Hunter x Hunter character Gittarackur's face out of felt and sticking needles in it.
まち針がたくさん有るのでピンクッションを作りました(^o^)#羊毛フェルト pic.twitter.com/Vh8WWTIVIP— 上田こうすけ@ﾌｪﾙﾄﾎﾞｰｲｽﾘﾑ (@ueroda) May 19, 2020
Due to the accuracy of the creation to the original character's design, Ueda's handiwork went viral on Twitter, racking up over 32,000 retweets since Tuesday. Ueda subsequently posted even more of his creations.
いいねRTありが……おぉっΣ(*ﾟДﾟ*)3ﾏﾝｲｲﾈ— 上田こうすけ@ﾌｪﾙﾄﾎﾞｰｲｽﾘﾑ (@ueroda) May 19, 2020
まさかここまで伸びるとは…
ありがとうございますm(;∇;)m
バズるってこういうことかな宣伝していいのかな(´・ω・')?
普段は羊毛フェルトでかわいいものを作ってますよ!!#羊毛フェルト pic.twitter.com/Pbh0ei62XQ
Ueda is mostly active as a video game voice actor, a voice narrator, and the Japanese dub voice of foreign films and television programs. He played Clare's father in the Japanese dub of the 2017 American film Wish Upon, and has voice credits in game such as Shenmue III and Granado Espada.
[Via Nijimen]