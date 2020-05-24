China's Pizza Hut Collaboration with Azur Lane May Be Coming to the Japanese Game

In China, the Azur Lane smartphone game recently launched a collaboration with Pizza Hut , featuring the characters drawn in unique outfits. The Japanese Azur Lane staff in both a livestream and on the official Twitter account on Tuesday that although a collaboration with the physical Pizza Hut stores in Japan is not possible right now, they are "looking into" adding the collab to the Japanese server of the game.

Here are some images from the Chinese collab:

In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game on May 20 last year. A television anime premiered on October 3 in Japan.