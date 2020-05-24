Given Creator Draws Illustration to Support Live Music Venue

The Play House live music venue was the model for the venue shown in series

Given creator Natsuki Kizu drew an illustration to support The Play House, a live Music House that is the model for the venue depicted in the manga. A t-shirt using Kizu's illustration will be a reward for those who back The Play House's crowdfunding campaign at the 7,000 yen (approximately US$65) tier.

The crowdfunding campaign launched on Campfire on April 27 in order to cover the loss of revenue caused by COVID-19, and has since reached its goal of 5 million yen (approximately US$46,500). The campaign will continue to run until May 24.

Kizu left a message of support on the Campfire page as follows: "The people at The Play House in Machida have shown me so much support; they lent a lot of assistance for the Given anime as well. And we've got so many fun things in store. Won't you support the live Music House of Mafuyu and the others?"

Earlier this month, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! creator Sumito Ōwara drew an illustration to show his support to the independent mini-theater Atsugi no Eigakan Kiki's fundraising efforts.

A television anime based on the Given manga premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block last July. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

The anime film of the series is delayed due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in Japan. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on May 16. The staff will reveal a new release date at a later date.

Source: Comic Natalie