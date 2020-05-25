Adorable Cosmetics Brand Anime Ad Will Make Your Heart Melt

Cosmetics brand HABA Laboratories sponsored a 60-second anime music video about a woman who has a fated encounter with the company's mascot character "Hitoshizu-kun." The video features a peppy song by Suppin-Pin Band with vocals by anime voice actress Maaya Uchida (Rikka from Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! , Catarina from My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ).

The animation was produced by Enishiya ( Weathering With You commercials). It was directed by Tatsumi Fujii ( Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt episode director, Girls und Panzer der Film unit director) and features character designs by Aoi Umeki ( Pop Team Epic director). Hirotoshi Arai ( Gleipnir main animator, Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle chief animation director) was the animation director.

The full version of the song "Suppin-Pin de Go!" is available in Japan through various music streaming services.