Former Momoiro Clover Member Akari Hayami Announces Her Pregnancy

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Actress got married in 2018

Former Momoiro Clover (now Momoiro Clover Z) idol and current actress Akari Hayami announced on a livestream with the Momoiro Clover Z members on Sunday that she is currently pregnant with her first child.

The livestream was hosted on the official YouTube channel of cosmetic brand Sophistance. Momoiro Clover Z serve as ambassadors for the brand. The announcement was made at around the 44:00 mark, when Hayami said, "There is a baby inside of me." She said that the baby is due in fall and that she hopes she can be a good mother.

Hayami left Momoiro Clover in April 2011 and began working as an actress. She starred as heroine Ryōko Usami in the live-action adaptation of Mitsurou Kubo's Again!! manga in 2014. She got married in 2018.

[Via Livedoor News, Hachima Kikō]

