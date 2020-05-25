Former Momoiro Clover Member Akari Hayami Announces Her Pregnancy

Actress got married in 2018

Former Momoiro Clover (now Momoiro Clover Z ) idol and current actress Akari Hayami announced on a livestream with the Momoiro Clover Z members on Sunday that she is currently pregnant with her first child.

The livestream was hosted on the official YouTube channel of cosmetic brand Sophistance. Momoiro Clover Z serve as ambassadors for the brand. The announcement was made at around the 44:00 mark, when Hayami said, "There is a baby inside of me." She said that the baby is due in fall and that she hopes she can be a good mother.

Hayami left Momoiro Clover in April 2011 and began working as an actress. She starred as heroine Ryōko Usami in the live-action adaptation of Mitsurou Kubo 's Again!! manga in 2014. She got married in 2018.

