Small Worlds Tokyo Theme Park Unveils Preview of Sailor Moon Area

Theme park of scale miniature figures opens on June 11

The Small Worlds Tokyo theme park unveiled preview images of its Sailor Moon area on Monday. The images were published on the official Sailor Moon website and Twitter account.

Small Worlds is the world's largest indoor theme park of scale miniatures with anime creator Shoji Kawamori as its chief creative officer. In addition to real-world locales such as London and Hong Kong, the theme park will feature scale replicas of anime locales such as Evangelion 's Tokyo-3. It will employ practical special effects such as underground motors with magnets, projection mapping, and smoke machines to put the miniatures in motion.

The theme park was scheduled to officially open on April 25, but its opening was delayed due to COVID-19. It will now open on June 11. ANN participated in a press preview of the park in January.

[Via Nijimen]