Small Worlds Tokyo Theme Park Unveils Preview of Sailor Moon Area
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Small Worlds Tokyo theme park unveiled preview images of its Sailor Moon area on Monday. The images were published on the official Sailor Moon website and Twitter account.
【更新】2020年6月11日(木)、世界最大級の屋内型ミニチュア・テーマパーク「SMALL WORLDS TOKYO」が東京・有明にグランドオープンすることが決定しました!— セーラームーン25th公式 (@Sailor Moon_25th) May 25, 2020
そのSMALL WORLDS TOKYO内に『美少女戦士セーラームーン』エリアが登場します。https://t.co/zre7Osy1fM pic.twitter.com/7haawi4nnH
Small Worlds is the world's largest indoor theme park of scale miniatures with anime creator Shoji Kawamori as its chief creative officer. In addition to real-world locales such as London and Hong Kong, the theme park will feature scale replicas of anime locales such as Evangelion's Tokyo-3. It will employ practical special effects such as underground motors with magnets, projection mapping, and smoke machines to put the miniatures in motion.
The theme park was scheduled to officially open on April 25, but its opening was delayed due to COVID-19. It will now open on June 11. ANN participated in a press preview of the park in January.
[Via Nijimen]