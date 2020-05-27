9-Year Old Boy Nails the Drums for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba OP

A Twitter user claiming to post videos of their nine-year-old nephew posted a video on Tuesday showing a boy playing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opening theme "Gurenge." His skill with the drum took the poster by surprise. "He apparently put a lot of effort into this, but as his uncle... all I can say is wow," the Twitter user, who goes by the name "Nephew (Age 9)", wrote.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba seems to have a way of attracting incredibly talented kids. An elementary schoolboy recently modeled the Dimensional Infinity Fortress with the 3DCG software Blender.

Source: Nephew (Age 9)'s Twitter account