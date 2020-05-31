Anime Voice Actor of Shin Provides Audio Description of Live-Action Kingdom Film

Masakazu Morita , the anime voice actor of Kingdom protagonist Shin, provided audio description for the visually impaired for a television broadcast of the live-action film adaptation on Friday. The film broadcast on the "Kinyō Road Show" (Friday Road Show) program on NTV , and Morita's narration was available via a supplementary sound channel.

On Twitter, Morita remarked that it was his first time doing audio description, and said that he hopes that people would enjoy the film with his narration turned on.

Yasuhisa Hara 's record-setting manga launched in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in 2006. A television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and the live-action film by Shinsuke Satō that opened in Japan in April 2019. The anime's third season premiered on NHK General on April 5, although the broadcast of episode 5 and later episodes has been delayed due to COVID-19.

