Vinland Saga Director Shūhei Yabuta Helmed Attack on Titan The Final Season Promo Video

Vinland Saga director Shūhei Yabuta announced on Twitter on Friday that he storyboarded and directed the promotional video for the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime that debuted on the same day. He wrote: "By a curious coincidence, I drew the storyboard and directed the PV of #AoT Final Season! I'm so grateful for this opportunity! The director of main series is Yuichiro Hayashi ! ( Dorohedoro , Kakegurui , Garo: Divine Flame ) # MAPPA ! Stay tuned(^-^)/"

Yabuta also tweeted: "#WITSTUDIO did really great works till previous season! And I believe # MAPPA will also show us an exciting season! Every shots of this PV were made by the team of MAPPA . Through this work, I felt their eagerness for this title! We appreciate your support!"

Yabuta was the 3DCG director for the first three seasons of Attack on Titan . Takahiro Uezono ( Yuri!!! on Ice figure skating CG Director) is replacing him as 3DCG director for The Final Season ; so far, Yabuta has not been credited for any other roles.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Dorohedoro , Garo the Animation , Kakegurui both seasons) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin anime franchise , Vinland Saga , Mob Psycho 100 anime franchise ) is returning to oversee the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( Dorohedoro , 91 Days ) is designing the characters. Hiroyuki Sawano is returning to compose the music, alongside Kohta Yamamoto ( Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ).

The official website features comments from Isayama, Hayashi, season 1 director and seasons 2 and 3 chief director Tetsuro Araki , MAPPA representative director Manabu Ohtsuka , and Wit Studio representative director and president George Wada . Isayama drew a picture to thank Wit Studio .

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.