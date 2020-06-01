Voice Actress Asami Sanada Announces She Divorced Last Year

Voice actress Asami Sanada ( Date A Live 's Kurumi, K-ON!'s Sawako, Di Gi Charat 's title character) announced on her blog on Friday that she got divorced last year. She wrote: "It was a decision I made to be forward-looking in all ways. I'm sorry to all of you who celebrated my marriage, and that it took me so long to announce my divorce because I was so uncertain about how best to do it."

She emphasized that she is currently full of energy and urged everyone not to worry, saying that "The one job I can do is to ensure that you all can have fun." Finally, she wrote that she will keep doing her best and asked her fans to watch over her warmly.

Sanada first announced her marriage in 2013.

The voice actress has also played Vita in several Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha works, Jun in Rozen Maiden , Hidaka in Love, Election & Chocolate , Chizuko in several Mahoromatic works, and Kanako in Maria Holic . She has also performed theme songs for several Di Gi Charat specials, Maria Holic , and Zoku Sayonara Zetsubō Sensei .