We Are One: A Global Film Festival to Stream Yuasa's Genius Party Short on June 3

The We Are One: A Global Film Festival announced last Wednesday will stream the Happy Machine short film directed by Masaaki Yuasa ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! , Japan Sinks ), which was originally created for the Genius Party anthology of short films produced by Studio 4℃ . The 16-minute short will stream on YouTube on June 3 and be available as a video-on-demand for seven days after the first showing. The title was curated by the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), and all funds raised during the festival will benefit COVID-19 relief funds.

The plot of the film is described: "After an innocent baby's nursery crumbles away before his eyes, he enters into a surreal world." TIFF Senior Programmer Yoshi Yatabe commented on the selection: "Our selection is intended to bring unique animations and stimulating works by up-and-coming directors to film lovers around the world. The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) has had the privilege of showcasing many talented filmmakers, and the selection for We Are One: A Global Film Festival focuses on work by directors who are closely related to TIFF.

"Director Masaaki Yuasa won the Crystal Award (Grand Prix) at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival with his feature film Lu over the wall . We have selected a short film that was featured in the Animation Focus of TIFF in 2018, which is dialogue free and sure to stimulate the global audience's imagination."

We Are One: A Global Film Festival is a 10-day online film festival which will stream titles exclusively on YouTube. The titles are curated by over 20 film festivals from across the world. The festival will run from May 29 to June 7, and the full schedule and lineup can be accessed on the official website.

Source: Press release