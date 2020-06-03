Celebrities, Manga Artists Share Their Love For Manga in Latest Brutus Issue

The latest issue of the culture magazine Brutus , which went on sale on Monday, is themed around "love for manga," and features six illustrations by various manga artists drawing images of other manga that they love. The list is as follows:

Regarding his Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba drawing, Igarashi commented: "I love every character that appears in this manga: the Pillars, the Demon-Slaying Corps, the demons, and everyone else. In particular, Tanjiro's pure heart and strength always brings relief to my heart. Thank you. Thank you, Tanjiro. What a good older brother he is. But my absolute fave is, without a doubt, Inosuke. He's so cool! It's adorable how much he hates to lose! ...So, yeah, I drew this illustration with the theme of Inosuke as the king of the beasts, plus his henchmen. Thank you very much."

The image shows Inosuke surrounded by animals, including two mice flexing their muscles, while Tanjiro and Nezuko pose by the side.

Celebrities and professionals across a variety of cultural industries in Japan also shared essays about their favorite manga. The celebrities interviewed include comedian Akira Kawashima , model Saya Ichikawa, manga artist Shunji Enomoto ( Enomoto: New Elements that Shake the World ), theater director Suzuki Matsuo , novelist Sayaka Murata, Asian Kung-Fu Generation drummer Kiyoshi Ijichi, and playwright Toshiki Okada.

The magazine also gave a nod to a handful of U.S. celebrities who have previously shared their love of manga publicly: Avril Lavigne , Megan Fox , Hayley Williams, Michael B. Jordan , and John Cena all got a mention.

Source: Brutus June 15 issue via Nijimen