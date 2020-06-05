Interest
8 Manga Artists Illustrate New Covers of Classic Children's Novels
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The summer children's book fair "Kimi wa Mada, Meisaku no Omoshirosa wo Shiranai" (You Still Don't Know How Interesting the Classics Are) is issuing new editions of eight classic children's novels, with covers drawn by acclaimed manga artists. The list of participating manga artists is as follows:
Inio Asano (Solanin, Goodnight Punpun): Natsume Soseki's Botchan
Paru Itagaki (BEASTARS): Hugh Lofting's Doctor Dolittle
Haruko Ichikawa (Land of the Lustrous): Kenji Miyazawa's Night on the Galactic Railroad
Hiroyuki Eto (Mahōjin Guru Guru): L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
Sumito Ōwara (Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!): Jules Verne's Two Years' Vacation
Sukerakko (Ōkii Inu): Kenji Miyazawa's The Restaurant of Many Orders
Arina Tanemura (Phantom Thief Jeanne, Full Moon O Sagashite): Enid Blyton's The Twins at St. Clare's
Lily Hoshino (Zakuro creator, Penguindrum character designer): Robert Louis Stevenson's Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde
The books will be available for sale during the fair, which commences in mid-June. Those who purchase a book will go into the running for a draw a tote bag with the cover illustration drawn on it. 50 bags with each cover illustration are up for grabs. Publisher Poplar will also run a Twitter campaign from June 17 to 25 to give away 64 more free tote bags.
Sources: Anime! Anime!, Poplar's official website