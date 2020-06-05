8 Manga Artists Illustrate New Covers of Classic Children's Novels

The summer children's book fair "Kimi wa Mada, Meisaku no Omoshirosa wo Shiranai" (You Still Don't Know How Interesting the Classics Are) is issuing new editions of eight classic children's novels, with covers drawn by acclaimed manga artists. The list of participating manga artists is as follows:

The books will be available for sale during the fair, which commences in mid-June. Those who purchase a book will go into the running for a draw a tote bag with the cover illustration drawn on it. 50 bags with each cover illustration are up for grabs. Publisher Poplar will also run a Twitter campaign from June 17 to 25 to give away 64 more free tote bags.

