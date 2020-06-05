Pokémon Kids TV Releases Looney Tunes-Inspired Anime Short

The Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel released an animated short on Friday titled "POKÉTOON: Scraggy and Mimikyu." The four-minute video shows strong influences of classic American cartoons such as The Looney Tunes .

The "Chase the Beans" episode shows Scraggy's slapstick escapades as he tries to collection all the beans on the train. He encounters Mimikyu, who is full of affection for Scraggy, but has a very unsettling way of showing it. The episode has no dialogue, and the lively animated storytelling can be appreciated by fans around the world.

The animation was directed by Taku Inoue ( MAN WITH A MISSION THE ANIMATION ). It was produced by Yoshiyuki Koie , who was also a producer of the Pokémon: Twilight Wings short animated series. It features animations by Miyako Makio , Ryousuke Senbo , Shinichi Suzuki , and Shūya Yoshisato . Tsutomu Ikeda drew the backgrounds, and Kei Tsuda handled the music.

The Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel was launched in 2019, focusing on children's programming.